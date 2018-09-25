The Latest: WH ‘open’ to testimony by 2nd Kavanaugh accuser

A sign requesting privacy and stating she has no comment is posted outside the home of Deborah Ramirez in Boulder, Colo., Monday Sept. 24, 2018. Judge Brett Kavanaugh says he will “not be intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination for the Supreme Court after allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, has told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in college. Kavanaugh denies both allegations. Brian Skoloff AP Photo