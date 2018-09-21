Mississippi city’s interim police chief confirmed in role

A Mississippi city has granted its interim police chief a permanent role as the city's top cop.
The Clarion Ledger reports the Jackson City Council confirmed James Davis as the Jackson police chief on Thursday with a 6-0 vote. Davis has been with the department for decades and was appointed to the permanent role by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba days before being confirmed.
The previous chief, Lee Vance, announced his retirement in December, and Lumumba appointed Anthony Moore interim chief the following month.
Moore served in the role until Lumumba appointed Davis as the new interim chief in June. The mayor has said the appointment delay stemmed from being critical about who held the role.
Davis will earn an annual salary of nearly $113,000 as chief.
Comments