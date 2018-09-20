Tennessee Senate candidate says Kavanaugh accuser ‘credible’

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen speaks at a summit on the opioid crisis in Nashville, Tenn. Bredesen said Sept. 19 that the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault “has a very credible story.” But he said the Judiciary Committee should consider proceeding with a vote if she does not testify under oath. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo