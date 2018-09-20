2 Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect dead

This still image taken from video provided by CBS2/KCAL9 shows the scene of gunfight at an East Los Angeles park that has wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and left a suspect dead, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Sheriff Jim McDonnell says the deputies, both veterans of the department in their early 30s, are in serious but stable condition Wednesday night and their wounds are non-life threatening. KCAL9 via AP CBS2