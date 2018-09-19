GOP frets about prospects for picking up Indiana Senate seat

FILE - This May 8, 2018 file photo Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun thanks supporters after winning the republican primary in Whitestown, Ind. Braun often refers to his rival, Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, as “Sleepin’ Joe,” but it’s actually Braun’s own sleepy campaign that has Republicans worried. Groups that typically back GOP candidates are sitting on the sidelines. Braun’s recent three-stop “solutions” tour across the state in a used RV was dwarfed by Donnelly’s seven-day, 40-stop trek in August. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo