Former finalist for Richland police chief fired from job

A former finalist for Richland police chief is being fired from his current job as police chief in Yakima.
The Tri-City Herald reports Yakima officials notified Dominic Rizzi Jr. of his termination Monday. His contract requires notice of 60 days before he leaves the job.
Rizzi was one of two finalists for police chief in Richland following Chris Skinner's departure earlier this year to become chief of the Eugene Police Department.
Richland officials decided last week to hire neither candidate.
Rizzi was a longtime police officer Chicago. He became the Yakima police chief in May 2012.
Yakima City Manager Cliff Moore says the city needs new leadership in the department to bring "new ideas, fresh perspectives and a renewed sense of energy."
