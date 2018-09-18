Police: Man killed by Cheney officers planned death

Court documents indicate that a Washington state man who was killed by Cheney police officers earlier this month had reported himself to police the evening of the shooting.
The Spokesman-Review reports 40-year-old Steve Anderson was shot by three officers in a grocery store parking lot after police say he was wielding a knife and moved toward officers.
According to a search warrant filed Thursday in Spokane County, investigators found a notepad on Anderson that detailed his plans to be killed by police. The notepad also recorded his other attempts at suicide.
According to the documents, Anderson wrote that he planned to call 911 reporting a "deranged man, fitting my description, is waving a knife."
The shooting is under review and the officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
