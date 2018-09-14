NAACP vets candidates for governor of New Mexico at forum

Candidates for governor of New Mexico are scheduled to talk about issues affecting the state's African-American community at a forum organized by the NAACP.
Republican Congressman Steve Pearce and Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham planned to attend Friday's forum as they compete to become the state's next governor in November elections
Albuquerque NAACP Vice President Pamelya Herndon says the forum will delve into topics including civil rights, criminal justice, public education and job creation. She said the event is a unique opportunity for the African-American community to engage with the top candidates for statewide office.
About 2 percent of New Mexico residents identify themselves as black or African-American.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for a consecutive third term.
