Border Patrol notes non-Mexican migrant arrivals up in Yuma

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents from its Yuma station have arrested 188 migrants from seven countries over the stretch of a few days this week.
The agency said Thursday that the people arrived in 23 different groups and included 18 minors traveling without adult relatives. The vast majority — 149 — were from Guatemala.
The Border Patrol says its agents in the Yuma area have seen a steady increase in the number of non-Mexican migrants arriving and surrendering to agents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Most arriving migrants in the past have hailed from Mexico.
Comments