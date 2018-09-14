Hawaii fines more than 80 candidates for finance violations

The Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission has fined more than 80 candidates running for elected office in the state for violating campaign finance laws.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports most of the violations are related to a law requiring candidates to disclose advertisement spending within 24 hours of entering a contract.
According to the commission, about 60 candidates filed late or did not file at all in this year's primary election. The fine for late filing runs $250 and failing to file costs $500.
The commission began enforcing the law on electioneering communications in 2016, but held off on fining candidates and political action committees until this year.
Candidates and PACs — after surpassing $2,000 in advertising spending — must file with the commission each time they contract for a new ad.
