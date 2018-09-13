Bredesen jabs at Blackburn, unnerves some with Trump talk

U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen has taken some soft jabs at Republican opponent Marsha Blackburn for refusing to debate him in Memphis, Tennessee.
He also unnerved some supporters when he said he could back policies made by President Donald Trump — as long as they help Tennessee.
Bredesen, a Democrat, answered questions at a forum at Rhodes College in Memphis on Thursday. More than 400 people attended the session scheduled on the same day Bredesen wanted to debate Blackburn, who has represented a Middle Tennessee district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2002.
Bredesen said he was disappointed that Blackburn didn't agree to the Memphis debate. Blackburn's campaign has said a scheduling conflict prevented her from attending. They are scheduled to debate Sept. 25 at Cumberland University in Lebanon.
Comments