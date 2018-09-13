Lt. Gov. McKee wins hard-fought Rhode Island Democratic race

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Dan McKee has won the Democratic nomination for a second term, fending off a tough challenge from the left by state Rep. Aaron Regunberg.
McKee campaigned on his experience as the incumbent and a former six-term mayor of Cumberland. The 67-year-old politician tried to paint Regunberg as too inexperienced.
The 28-year-old Regunberg was first elected in 2014. He led the push for legislation mandating paid sick time for workers, and wanted to use the office to advocate for reform at the Statehouse.
McKee has focused his work on helping people save on electricity costs. He wants to expand the position's powers.
In November, he'll face Republican Paul Pence, who's unopposed in the primary, along with independent and moderate candidates.
