Police: Man threatened to rape woman

New York City police continue to search for a man who they say tried to assault a woman.
WNBC-TV reports the attempted rape happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Police say the suspect approached a 32-year-old woman and tried to talk to her. Authorities say the man told the woman he had a gun and threatened to rape her when she ignored him.
Police say the woman got the attention of a passerby which made the suspect run away. The woman wasn't hurt.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Comments