Commission: Town manager may have broken law in hiring

The Rhode Island Ethic Commission has found probable cause that a town manager violated state ethics laws.
The Providence Journal reports the commission said Tuesday that there was probable cause that East Greenwich Town Manager Gayle Corrigan violated state law by appointing her business associate, Linda Dykeman, to oversee town finances for 60 days. They also found probable cause that Corrigan would violate state law if she had supervised Dykeman.
Town Solicitor David D'Agostino says the commission didn't find a violation. D'Agostino says there's a "very low standard" for probable cause.
Corrigan hired Dykeman as a consolidated finance director and business manager in East Greenwich at a salary of $127,500.
Retired police Capt. William Higgins filed the original complaint over the hiring before the commission launched an investigation in January.
