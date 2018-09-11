US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims

FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, the World Trade Center site is seen from an upper floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York. The annual 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, centered on reading the names of the dead. But each year at ground zero, victims’ relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, concern and inspiration. And there building continues. A subway station destroyed on 9/11 finally reopened, as did the doors at the 80-story 3 World Trade Center, one of several rebuilt office towers that have been constructed or planned at the site. Mark Lennihan, FIle AP Photo