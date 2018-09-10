Indicted New York congressman calls criminal probe a shock

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Chris Collins, of Buffalo, N.Y., speaks at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. Indicted Republican Rep. Chris Collins said it was “the shock of all shocks” when he learned from two federal agents that he was under criminal investigation, and he acknowledged reports that he had rejected a plea deal. In an interview airing Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, the three-term New York lawmaker told Buffalo television station WIVB that he thought the agents came to him in April to talk about an ongoing congressional ethics probe related to his ties to a biotechnology company. Ron Edmonds, File AP Photo