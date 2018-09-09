US concedes error in sex claim about alleged Russian agent

FILE - In this April 21, 2013 file photo, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia. Federal prosecutors concede that they misinterpreted text messages when they alleged that Butina, a Russian woman accused of working as a secret agent traded sex for access. Prosecutors acknowledged the mistake in a court filing in the case of Butina, charged with working as a covert agent and trying to establish back-channel lines of communication to the Kremlin. File AP Photo