Mayor advocates for new teen center in old city building

The mayor of Barre is advocating for an old vacant building to become a new teen center.
The downtown building had functioned as a senior center for decades. Mayor Lucas Herring is proposing the city-owned building be repurposed as a teen center. The Times Argus reports the building has been empty since its incarnation as an antique shop in April.
Herring has developed a conceptual plan, saying the proposed center would address a common lament that city teenagers don't have a place of their own in the city.
Herring also says it could provide a new home for the Barre Partnership, which has never had a true downtown presence.
