From poverty to star teacher, Hayes now eyes Congress seat

A onetime teen mother who rose from poverty to the height of the teaching profession, Jahana Hayes is now close to becoming the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut.
Hayes launched her campaign for a U.S. House seat representing northwestern Connecticut four months ago with no funding or campaign infrastructure. The 2016 National Teacher of the Year defeated a veteran politician in the Democratic primary last month.
Hayes is running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat who chose not to seek re-election.
Her Republican opponent, former Meriden mayor Manny Santos, says Hayes' campaign focuses on touching people's emotions and lacks substance.
Hayes says her life experiences, including homelessness, shape her positions on issues.
