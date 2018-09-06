Edwards, Sanborn keep up their fight at 2nd District debate

A running feud between two Republican candidates in the 1st Congressional District has continued at a televised debate, with one saying a victory by the other would drag down the party.
Eddie Edwards, who pulled out of a debate last month, also reiterated Thursday that he wouldn't support opponent Andy Sanborn if the state senator wins the primary on Sept. 11. He remains concerned about Sanborn's character in light of inappropriate comments that he made to an intern in 2013. Sanborn, a state senator from Bedford, was cleared of allegations that the intern was paid to keep quiet about the comment.
Sanborn said he was joking around among his wife and friends and that his opponents were just bringing up the unspecified comment now because he is running for Congress.
