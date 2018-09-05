Kentucky names new Medicaid commissioner

A health care executive is Kentucky's new Medicaid commissioner.
Health and Family Services Cabinet Secretary Adam Meier announced Tuesday that Carol H. Steckel is the state's new commissioner for the Department of Medicaid Services. Steckel has led WellCare Health Plans' development of Medicaid policy for the past five years.
Steckel is replacing Jill Hunter, who is becoming the senior deputy commissioner. Meier said Hunter's new role will focus on redesigning the home and community based services waiver programs. These are programs that serve Medicaid recipients in their homes instead of an institution.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is one of Kentucky's largest state agencies, with more than 8,000 employees.
