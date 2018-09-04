Election security bill backers say delay helps Russia

FILE - This March 5, 2018, file photo show the East Front of the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. Just two months before the midterm elections, bipartisan legislation to try to prevent foreign hacking into U.S. election systems is stalled in Congress as the White House and some Republicans worry it could exert too much federal control over the states. Supporters of the bill say the delay could embolden Russia, which targeted election infrastructure in at least 21 states in 2016. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo