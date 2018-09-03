Vermont Electric Co-Op gets $1.7m for storm damage repair

The Vermont Electric Co-Operative is getting a federal grant to help repair 54 transformers and nearly 2,900 miles of transmission and line poles damaged by a severe storm and flooding last October.
The $1.7 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency represents the federal share of the $2.3 million project for the Johnson-based utility.
The money comes from FEMA's Public Assistance program that reimburses communities and certain non-profit groups to help recover from disasters.
The Vermont Electric Co-op operates in 10 Vermont counties that were designated in a presidential disaster declaration.
So far, FEMA has obligated almost $2.7 million to help pay for repairs from the October storm.
Comments