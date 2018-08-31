University of Jamestown schedules president inauguration

The University of Jamestown has scheduled an inauguration ceremony for new President Polly Peterson on Sept. 27.
Peterson was named to lead the school last October, replacing the retiring Robert Badal. She's been on the job since February.
Peterson is the university's 14th president and the school's first female president in its134-year history.
Meanwhile, a search committee has named five semifinalists for the Valley City State University presidency. They've been invited to campus for interviews next month.
Fifty people applied to succeed Tisa Mason, who was named president at Fort Hays State in Kansas late last year. The semifinalists are officials from schools in Kansas, Minnesota, Florida and South Dakota.
