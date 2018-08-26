Georgia island’s storm prep includes $300,000 for sandbags

The island that's home to Georgia's largest public beach is setting aside $300,000 to buy sandbags the next time a hurricane or other big storm threatens the coast.
WTOC-TV reports the city council on Tybee Island approved keeping the money in reserve until an emergency is declared. Then city officials can order sand to be trucked in within 24 hours.
Tybee Island east of Savannah is home to about 3,000 people. Sandbags were a necessity for many island homes and businesses when back-to-back hurricanes — Matthew in 2016 and Irma last year — brushed the Georgia coast and flooded portions of the island with storm surge.
Mayor Jason Buelterman (BILT-er-man) says sandbags provide limited protection. Tybee Island is also working to restore sand dunes washed away by the storms.
