Virginia police investigate officer-involved shooting

Virginia police say a man remains hospitalized after being shot by on-duty Richmond police officer.
The shooting happened Saturday night when the officer tried to stop a vehicle in Richmond. Authorities say the vehicle eventually stopped across the Henrico County line, and a man inside fled on foot.
Police say the officer caught up to the man after a short chase. Authorities say after an altercation, the man was shot by the officer, and the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police say he remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say detectives recovered a handgun at the scene.
Police say no Richmond police officers were injured, and no Henrico officers were present when the shooting happened. The incident remains under investigation.
