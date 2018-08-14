Connecticut primary is loaded up with high-profile races

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018, file photo, from left, Republican candidates for governor Mark Boughton, Tim Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, Bob Stefanowski, and David Stemerman face off in a Hearst Connecticut Media sponsored debate at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. Democrats and Republicans go to the polls in the most crowded primary field in Connecticut’s recent history, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, File) Brian A. Pounds AP