Marijuana dispensaries have yet to open on Big Island

It's been a year since Hawaii's first legal sale of marijuana and nearly two decades since the state approved the drug for medical use, and still, no retail dispensaries have begun selling on the Big Island.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that six out of eight dispensaries have opened on all the major islands except Hawaii island. It's the island with the second most medical marijuana patients, behind Oahu.
A dispensary was expected to open on the Big Island as early as December 2016, but that was pushed back by county permitting and other government requirements.
Another challenge of dispensaries looking to open on the Big Island is geography.
Robert Perreira, battalion chief of the department's Fire Prevention Bureau, says two dispensaries have run into issues with adequate water supply for firefighting.
