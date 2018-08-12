‘Babe’ Schwartz, longtime Galveston state senator, dies

A.R. "Babe" Schwartz, longtime liberal state senator from Galveston with a reputation of being one of the most formidable orators in the Texas Legislature, has died at age 92.
His son, New York Times climate reporter John Schwartz, said that his father died Friday in Houston after years of health problems.
He served in the Texas House from 1955 until 1960, when he won a seat in the Texas Senate. There, he remained until he lost his bid for re-election in the 1980 Reagan sweep.
The Galveston-born child of Polish immigrants championed civil rights, public education and care for the disabled. Schwartz also helped craft legislation that guaranteed public access to Texas beaches.
Aaron Robert Schwartz known in his family as "Baby" until age 14, when he demanded a change.
