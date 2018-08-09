Montana governor visits locked-out union workers

Governor Steve Bullock stands with children holding picket signs as a semitruck leaves Imerys America’s talc-milling plant Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Three Forks, Mont. Bullock spent more than an hour lending his support to a group of unionized plant employees who have been locked out of their jobs since Aug. 2, when contract negotiations between the company and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers’ Local D-239 broke down. (Meagan Thompson/The Montana Standard via AP) Meagan Thompson AP