State to audit LA child welfare agency after boy’s death

FILE - In this Friday, July 20, 2018, file photo Victor Avalos, the father of Anthony Avalos, second from left, carries his son’s casket out of the Saint Junipero Serra Parish church in Lancaster, Calif., after the funeral service of his son. Following the death of a 10-year-old boy, state officials will audit Los Angeles County’s child welfare agency to determine whether it adequately protects children. The California legislative audit committee on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2018, approved a request to review LA County’s Department of Children and Family Services. Legislators noted that Anthony Avalos had been the subject of 13 calls to the department and that he may have come out as gay before his death. (Hans Gutknecht /The Orange County Register via AP, File) Hans Gutknecht AP