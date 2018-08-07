The Latest: Democratic candidates too close to call in 8th

The Latest on Washington state's primary election (all times local):
8:55 p.m.
Democrat Kim Schrier was narrowly leading other Democrats in early returns in Washington's 8th District Congressional primary as she sought to be the first member of her party to ever win the seat.
Schrier, a pediatrician, was coming in second place in early votes Tuesday, with fellow Democrat Jason Rittereiser, a labor-rights lawyer, a close third. The top two vote getters are placed on the November ballot, regardless of party.
The Democrat who advances will face Republican Dino Rossi, a long-time state lawmaker and former candidate for governor and the Senate, in November. Long-time incumbent Dave Reichert is retiring. A Republican has held the 8th District position since it was created in 1980.
The district includes the eastern suburbs of Seattle and stretches into the rural Cascade Mountains. It is among about two dozen across the country that are held by Republicans but whose voters chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, making it a critical potential pickup for the Democrats trying to gain control of the House for the first time since 2010.
8:49 p.m.
Former Democratic state Sen. Lisa Brown has won a top spot in Washington's primary and advances to the November election for the 5th Congressional District seat.
Brown, who posted a strong showing in early returns Tuesday, hopes to become the first Democrat to represent the region since former House Speaker Tom Foley's shock defeat in 1994. She will face Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in the fall, who narrowly took the most early primary votes.
Under Washington's Top 2 primary system the top two vote getters advance, regardless of party.
A former state Democratic Senate majority leader, Brown served 29 years in the Legislature representing Spokane.
Washington's 5th District hugs the Idaho border and is dominated by Spokane, the state's second-largest city.
8:43 p.m.
Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the only woman in House GOP leadership, has won a top spot in Washington state's primary and advances to the November election in Washington state's primary.
McMorris Rodgers was barely ahead of her Democratic challenger in early voting Tuesday. In Washington's primary, the top two vote getters advance to the fall ballot, regardless of party. She will face former Democratic state Sen. Lisa Brown.
McMorris Rodgers spent more than a decade in the state Legislature before winning the 5th District seat in an open 2004 election when the incumbent ran unsuccessfully for the Senate. McMorris Rodgers chairs the House Republican Conference and is the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the chamber.
Washington's 5th Congressional District hugs the Idaho border and is dominated by Spokane, the state's second-largest city.
8:37 p.m.
Republican Dino Rossi has advanced in Washington's 8th District Congressional primary as the GOP tries to hold on to a seat they've controlled since it was created nearly 40 years ago.
Rossi, a long-time state lawmaker and former candidate for governor and the Senate, was leading in Tuesday's election as Democrats fielded several high-profile candidates. Under Washington's primary system, the top two vote getters go on to the November ballot regardless of party.
Long-time 8th District incumbent Dave Reichert is retiring. A Republican has held the position since it was created in 1980.
The district includes the eastern suburbs of Seattle and stretches into the rural Cascade Mountains. It is among about two dozen across the country that are held by Republicans but whose voters chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, making it a critical potential pickup for the Democrats trying to gain control of the House for the first time since 2010.
8:33 p.m.
Republican Susan Hutchison has gained a "top two" finish in Washington state's primary to advance to the November general election.
The former television newscaster and GOP state party chair was finishing second in the voting in Tuesday's contest. Under Washington's primary system, the top two vote getters go on to November, regardless of party.
Hutchison is the former state Republican Party chairwoman.
She is making a longshot bid to oust the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Maria Cantwell, who is seeking a fourth term.
8:26 p.m.
Sen. Maria Cantwell has advanced to the November ballot in Washington's primary election.
The Democrat seeking her fourth term easily outpaced all other candidates Tuesday. Under Washington's primary system, the top two vote getters go on to November, regardless of party.
Cantwell is Washington's junior senator and the ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
She'll face for state GOP chairwoman Susan Hutchison in November.
8:00 p.m.
6:01 p.m.
2:07 p.m.
11:19 p.m.
