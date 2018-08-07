Future of N. Carolina amendment questions on ballot in court

A judge is ready to listen to arguments about how many constitutional amendments should be on North Carolina ballots this fall.
The move comes after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and interest groups sued to block some of the questions. Attorneys are expected in a Wake County courtroom Tuesday. Cooper, the state NAACP and Clean Air Carolina have requested the removal of referendums they say contain false and misleading questions written by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Cooper wants two of the six amendments removed. The other groups want four removed. Legislative leaders believe all six should be voted on.
Some of the challenged amendments would erode executive branch powers and shift them to the legislature. There's also a voter identification amendment and one to reduce the state's income tax rate cap.
