Dem drops bid to add smaller party backing for SC governor

Members of South Carolina's Libertarian Party say they're challenging whether the Democratic candidate for governor can stay on the statewide ballot.
The State newspaper of Columbia reports that Libertarian Party chairman Stewart Flood said the party will move to decertify Democrat James Smith. That's after the Libertarian executive committee on Saturday rejected Smith's request to also represent the smaller party as its nominee.
South Carolina allows candidates to run on a "fusion" ticket as the nominee of more than one political party. But the state's "sore loser" law blocks a candidate denied the nomination of one party from appearing on the ballot with another party.
Smith said Saturday he withdrew from seeking the nominations of the state's Libertarian, Green and Working Families parties just days after seeking their added support.
Comments