North Carolina board weighs early-vote plans in 15 counties

The panel that oversees administration of North Carolina's elections is settling disagreements in 15 counties about where and when early voting sites should open this fall.
The State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement set aside several hours Sunday to consider competing plans by Democrats and Republicans in each county and then make final decisions.
County elections boards must approve early-voting schedules unanimously, or the state board steps in. Counties that failed to reach agreements include Wake, Buncombe, Pitt and Durham.
A new law requires more uniform opening and closing times for early-voting sites statewide, including sites open on weekends in counties.
The board is meeting in Winston-Salem because county election officials are gathering there this week for training.
