As Ellison departs Congress, Omar chases another first

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, State Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American elected to a state legislature, files to run for the 5th district congressional seat that U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison is vacating to run for Minnesota attorney general, at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office in St. Paul, Minn. The race has pitted Omar, a rising star in the Democratic Party, against older, more established Democrats, echoing similar races nationwide as a younger generation heads to Washington. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File) Lacey Young AP