Kansas Democrats try to end losing streak with rural appeal

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Kansas Democratic gubernatorial candidates who will square off in a debate Wednesday night, July 11, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. From left, are: Kansas state Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka; former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer; and former state Agriculture secretary Joshua Svaty. Kansas Democrats are riding an eight-year losing streak in statewide elections, and there’s pressure to break it. That pressure has intensified a debate within the party over how to pull more votes from Republican-leaning rural areas to help win the governor’s race this year. John Hanna, File AP Photo