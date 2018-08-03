Maine heating fuel prices dip, but above last year’s prices

The Governor's Energy Office says the price of heating oil in Maine has dipped but remains above last year's prices due to rising global crude oil prices.
The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $2.72 per gallon this week. The office says that the price has remained steady since March, but is up from $2.23 in October.
The statewide price of kerosene has dipped to $3.33 cents, compared with $3.48 in January. Propane prices have dipped to $2.67 compared with $2.83 in February.
The office says global oil prices have risen to between $68 and $72 per barrel now amid factors including increased demand.
Maine found the highest heating oil price was $3.02, while the lowest was $2.45.
The figures reflect a July 30 survey.
