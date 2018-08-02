National Politics

Court limits use of long-accepted child sexual abuse theory

The Associated Press

August 02, 2018 10:38 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Prosecutors will be limited in using a long-accepted theory on child sexual abuse under a ruling by New Jersey's Supreme Court.

The ruling this week bars experts from testifying about most aspects of child sexual abuse accommodation syndrome, a theory put forth in the 1980s that seeks to explain behaviors among alleged victims.

Those behaviors include keeping the abuse a secret and recanting allegations about abuse.

In Tuesday's ruling, the court agreed with a lower court judge that not all aspects of the theory are well-defined or scientifically proven.

But experts may still testify about victims' delayed notification about their abuse, if a jury is given specific instructions about the testimony.

The ruling didn't affect the conviction of the defendant who originally filed the appeal.

  Comments  