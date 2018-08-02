Court limits use of long-accepted child sexual abuse theory

Prosecutors will be limited in using a long-accepted theory on child sexual abuse under a ruling by New Jersey's Supreme Court.
The ruling this week bars experts from testifying about most aspects of child sexual abuse accommodation syndrome, a theory put forth in the 1980s that seeks to explain behaviors among alleged victims.
Those behaviors include keeping the abuse a secret and recanting allegations about abuse.
In Tuesday's ruling, the court agreed with a lower court judge that not all aspects of the theory are well-defined or scientifically proven.
But experts may still testify about victims' delayed notification about their abuse, if a jury is given specific instructions about the testimony.
The ruling didn't affect the conviction of the defendant who originally filed the appeal.
