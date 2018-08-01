Family of hostage killed by Los Angeles police files claim

Nick Ramirez, holds a memorial card of Elizabeth Tollison, who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers during a hostage situation, at press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Tollison’s family filed a claim against the police department and the city, saying Wednesday that officers showed no regard for her life as she was briefly held hostage. Police say they opened fire on Guillermo Perez on June 16 after he began cutting Tollison’s throat. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Damian Dovarganes AP