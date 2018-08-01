Gina Raimondo maintains fundraising lead in governor’s race

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo continues to raise substantially more money than those challenging her in the upcoming gubernatorial election.
Campaign finance reports filed Tuesday show Raimondo raised more than $1.2 million this spring, starting in July with $3.9 million in the bank.
Democratic challenger Matt Brown raised about $77,000. His ending cash balance was $41,000.
The reports show Cranston Mayor Allan Fung raised the most for the Republican primary, with about $245,000 in donations. He began July with nearly $438,000 in the bank.
Republican Patricia Morgan, the House minority leader, raised more than $18,000, finishing with nearly $139,000 on hand. Republican Businessman Giovanni Feroce raised $14,000. His ending cash balance was just $82.
Former Republican state Rep. Joseph Trillo, who's running as an independent, raised about $2,000, finishing with $86,000.
