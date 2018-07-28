Juneau mayor not seeking re-election; 2 more join race

Two Juneau assembly members have joined the mayoral race after Mayor Ken Koelsch announced he won't seek a second term.
KTOO-FM reports Assemblywoman Beth Weldon and Assemblyman Norton Gregory filed a letter of intent to run for the seat Friday, shortly after Koelsch made his announcement.
Weldon is an auto parts store co-owner and retired Capital City Fire/Rescue division chief.
Gregory works as a housing services manager for the Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority.
Both Weldon and Gregory must resign their seats in the assembly next month in order to run for mayor.
Weldon and Gregory will also face off against Saralyn Tabachnick, the executive director of AWARE, a social services nonprofit.
Koelsch says he is not endorsing anyone.
The deadline to file a nominating petition is Aug. 13.
