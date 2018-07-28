Young commander breathes life into Legion post

In this July 10, 2018 photo, Jeremy Kruid, commander of the American Legion Post in Boyden, poses for a photo in Boyden, Iowa. Kruid hopes that the efforts he’s made as commander of the Wm. Monster American Legion Post No. 272 in Boyden can show younger veterans what’s possible if they step up and join. (Justin Wan/Sioux City Journal via AP) Justin Wan AP