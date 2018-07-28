Milwaukee activists praise ‘stop-and-frisk’ suit settlement

In this March 2018 photo provided by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, community members discuss a report from the U.S. Department of Justice at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society in Milwaukee. Community leaders working against disparities in the criminal justice system are greeting the settlement agreement in the ACLU’s stop-and-frisk lawsuit against the city with hope. The $3.4 million settlement was made official Monday, July 24, 2018, when U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller approved it. (Andrea Waxman/Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service via AP) Andrea Waxman AP