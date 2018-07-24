GOP acts on ballot language for amendments, judge candidates

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, upper left, speaks with Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett and aid Marl Coggins, right, during a special session at the General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The North Carolina legislature has called itself into an unscheduled session starting Tuesday because some Republican leaders fear a Democratic-controlled panel could add ballot wording for proposed constitutional amendments that dim their chance of passage in November. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome AP