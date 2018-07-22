Mississippi town rejects move to abolish police force

An east Mississippi town has decided to keep its own police force.
Scooba Mayor Marion Smoot tells local news outlets that aldermen on Tuesday rejected a move to close the 700-resident town's police department and instead rely on Kemper County sheriff's deputies for protection.
Smoot says Alderman Chris Collins had sought the department's closure as a cost-saving measure. Smoot, however, says she supported keeping the police force. The department currently has 11 officers, all of whom work part-time.
Aldermen made the decision after examining the expenses and revenues associated with the police department.
Scooba, best known as the home to East Mississippi Community College, is 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Meridian.
Comments