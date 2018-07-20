National Politics

Police: 1 killed in crash involving car, dump truck

The Associated Press

July 20, 2018 01:19 AM

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.

One person has been killed in a crash involving a dump truck that backed up traffic for miles on a New Jersey highway.

New Jersey State Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 78 Thursday in Berkeley Heights.

Police say one person died, but they have not released further details. Photos captured at the scene show the front end of a car wedged under a dump truck.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes of the highway, causing a seven-mile backup.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

