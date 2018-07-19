US deporting crime victims while they wait for special visa

Bernardo Reyes Rodriguez poses for a portrait in La Marquesa, Mexico, Saturday, June 30, 2018. Rodriguez is looking for answers after being arrested by immigration officers whilst pending review for a U visa for him and his wife. Under past presidents, people who were here illegally but qualify for a U visa were usually allowed to wait stateside until their petition was approved. But now ramped-up immigration enforcement has meant that some of them are getting swept up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement before they have a chance to legalize. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez) Anthony Vazquez AP