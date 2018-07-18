OAS condemns human rights abuses in Nicaragua

Sandinista militias stand guard at a torn down barricade after police and pro-government militias stormed the Monimbo neighborhood of Masaya, Nicaragua, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Heavily armed police and militias laid siege to and then retook a symbolically important neighborhood that had recently become a center of resistance to President Daniel Ortega’s government. (AP Photo/Cristibal Venegas) Cristobal Venegas AP