Mueller seeks immunity for 5 witnesses in Manafort case

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking immunity for five potential witnesses in the upcoming trial of Manafort. Mueller’s office told a federal judge in Virginia on July 17 that they were seeking to compel the witnesses to testify under condition of immunity. Prosecutors said the witnesses have indicated they won’t testify “on the basis of their privilege against self-incrimination.” Prosecutors say that if they do testify, they are requesting “use immunity.” That means the government couldn’t use their statements against them. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Jacquelyn Martin AP